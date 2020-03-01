Left-wing voters not confident in Gantz

The 'Voice of Israel' index of the Israel Democracy Institute indicated growing complacency among left-wing voters and reveals that 67% of them are less interested in the current election campaign than in previous elections.

In addition, about 30% of Israelis believe that Israel will face a fourth round of elections.

Prof. Tamar Herman, director of the Gutman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute, explained to Arutz Sheva that complacency does not necessarily indicate a change in voting patterns.

"Obviously there is the phenomenon of 'election fatigue'. This is the third time and there are other things that are bothering people like the Corona[virus], but that does not mean there will be a lower voting percentage," Prof. Herman said.

However, in her opinion, the left also has an understanding and recognition of reality. "According to the data, 44% want Netanyahu to head the government, 41% support Gantz, but the public believes there is a higher chance of Netanyahu forming the next government. It's interesting to see that people don't necessarily support someone they believe has the highest electability."

"We see that amongst those who [favor] Netanyahu, a 62% majority thinks [he will actually get elected], compared to Gantz's supporters, amongst whom only 42% believe he will win the race. It's good that the public understands that what it wants is not necessarily what will happen.

The index also reveals widespread opposition to the establishment of a minority government with the support of the Joint Arab List, not just from right-wing voters. "There is opposition to the establishment of a government with the support of the Joint List both in the center and even in the left in some sense. It is not concentrated solely on the right. We are also not surprised by the result, because this figure is quite similar to the data we found in previous months. There is no 'bang' or dramatic change here, because there is a serious problem with the legitimacy of building a government with the support of the Joint List."

"There is continuing opposition to the government's support of Arab parties or their inclusion in the government and the appointment of Arab ministers. There are, of course, significant differences between the left and the right - but there are also opponents on the left. In fact, 38% of voters from the center support such a government and 42% are opposed, which would put Blue and White in a dilemma as to whether to work with the Joint List.

The Trump Administration's 'Deal of the Century,' which is being touted on the right as one of the key issues of the election, also has strong support on the right. Prof. Herman was not surprised by the result. "In our index we found that the problem for the left is the application of sovereignty and on the right it is the establishment of a 'Palestinian' state. We see differences between the different camps, but there seems to be a longing for something to change."

"The public wants a solution and the differences between the camps are small. On the right, 57% support the plan. In the center 50% support it, and on the left 49% support it. For a large number of Israelis, this program meets their perception of where Israeli-Palestinian relations are going."