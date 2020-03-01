Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz addressed the annual AIPAC policy conference in Washington DC via video address Sunday.

"One year ago I entered politics because I felt for our internal unity. Our nation which prevailed over every enemy time and time again by sticking together was being torn apart. I knew then just as I know now: not under my watch regardless the personal costs I'm paying," Gantz said at the start of his remarks.

Addressing the upcoming Israeli elections tomorrow, Gantz said that "as prime minister, I will not let others re-write our history, undermine our democratic values, or change who we are. I will fight to keep Israel a country we can be proud of. I will ensure that Israel remains secure, Jewish, and democratic. I will form a government only with partners who share our vision and keep extremists out of our Knesset. I will protect the rights of all communities around Israel. I will promote welfare, equality, and resilience across the entire country. I will unite and not divide. I will include and not incite. I will instill hope and not hate. That's the Israel we know. That's the Israel we need."

He added: "I will not stop there because I want an Israel the entire Jewish people is [sic] proud of. Every single Jew should be able to feel at home in Israel. Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people – all Jewish people. When I will be prime minister, everyone will have a place at the Western Wall – everyone. As I told you just a year ago, the Western Wall is long enough for everyone."

"But who am I preaching to about pluralism?" he asked. "You – AIPAC – define diversity. Just look around in this very hall. We have representatives of Jewish communities from all over the country – Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox, and we also have thousands of our Christian friends. African Americans, Latin Americans, leaders from the LGBT community, and leaders of all generations including 4,000 students."

"We in Israel have a lot to learn from AIPAC about walking together despite our differences and so just as you walk with Democrats and Republicans, under my leadership, Israel will never, ever become a partisan issue. I will walk, my friend, effectively across both sides of the isle.

"Together with the United States, we will fight against the dangers of the Iranian regime threatening the entire region and the entire world. Together with the States [sic], I will prevent a nuclear Iran. I'm ready to do whatever it takes on this issue. Together with the United States, I will seek Israel's national security. I will not allow our enemies in Gaza, Syria, or Lebanon to grow stronger, terrorizing our civilians. My government will end 11 years of Israeli children eating and sleeping in bunkers and bring peace to Israel's south. Let our enemies know: if our citizens will not know quiet, no one else will.

"But very importantly, as someone who spent his entire life on the battlefield, I will not miss a single opportunity for peace. Friends, there has never been a better time for peace than now. President Trump, a true ally of Israel, has already done so much. He moved the embassy to Jerusalem, our eternal capital. He recognized our sovereignty over the Golan Heights. And now, he has put forward a promising peace plan offering a strategic solution to the Israeli-'Palestinian' conflict; a plan with clarity, with respect to the reality on the ground and with genuine understanding of the security needs. It is indeed a historic opportunity to bring hope and stability to the region.

"From day one of my government, Israel's hand [sic] will be extended in friendship to everyone who seeks true peace. I will do everything to realize the true vision for the broad and stable government that it calls for. I will work with our important regional partners Jordan and Egypt. I will reach out to key partners like the Gulf State and Saudi Arabia to promote it. And above all, I will never neglect – not for one second – our security interests. Ladies and gentlemen, for us to create the future we seek, a future of hope, of unity, of peace, of an Israel we can be proud of, will require courage like any change for the better does.

"There is so much at stake here, but I am full of faith. I believe we can make history again. I know you do too. So have courage and have hope. 'Im lo achshav, eimatai? If not now, when?"