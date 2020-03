Watch: The 'YouTuber' who prints fully functional RC aircraft designs speaks with Arutz Sheva at the 3Dexperience exhibit in Nashville.

3DAeroventures is a YouTube channel and eCommerce store where content creator and Pilot in Command, Eric Haddad, uses engineering technology and model aviation to creare fully 3D-printable, functional RC aircraft designs which can be fabricated on most desktop 3D printers out of common materials.

"The ideas is to inspire viewers, customers, and team members to never stop exploring, never stop questioning, and never stop playing", Haddad exlplains.