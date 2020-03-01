Joint List chairman: The impasse won't be solved without the Arabs

MK Ayman Odeh in TV interview: The only way to resolve the political impasse is to include the Arabs.

Ayman Odeh, chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, was interviewed on Channel 12 News on Saturday night.

"I oppose all boycotts and I think that a way for Jewish-Arab cooperation must be found," Odeh said. "This is the cornerstone. Gantz is talking about a Jewish majority, and we want to defeat the 'Arabs flock' and the racist term ‘Jewish majority’. Without the Arabs being a legitimate part - we will not get out of this impasse.”

"I have already said that we want to be partners for peace and equality and we want to share these values," Odeh explained. "We want to have 16 seats - if there is no equality in the country there will be no peace."

"There is no Prime Minister who incited against us more than Netanyahu – he passed the Nationality Law and the Kaminitz Law," Odeh charged. "He treats us as less than a people. He doesn't understand that we have civil rights - we are fighting for full citizenship. Us reaching 16 seats will mean that Netanyahu cannot form a government."