Miri Regev: 'Yair Lapid called us feces and disgusting'

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) participated Saturday evening in an election rally in Ramat Gan.

"Yair Lapid called us feces and disgusting," she said. "What an embarrassment. Yesterday Lapid told Channel 12: 'I won't let those disgusting feces run us.' Let's make them close their mouths, once and for all - let's go and vote Likud, Likud, Likud."

"This is a summary of the left - their patronizing attitude towards Likudniks, their patronizing attitude towards Mizrahi Jews (those with roots in North Africa and the Middle East - ed.). We saw it in what [Blue and White MK Yoaz] Hendel said about the drums. It's their disdain and hatred - to call us disgusting and feces on live TV. They have not a drop of shame. We will close their mouths."

Previously, Lapid had told Channel 12: "The Prime Minister busies himself with criminal issues. I'm looking at this river, that's bringing up all the filth. We're not there. We're not anyone's suckers, but in real life we won't go that low, with ugly sexual hints, sullying the names of IDF Chief of Staffs. Netanyahu simply brought filth to the Israeli system, in levels that can't even be described."

"No. The entire time, I'm repeating to myself one thing: Are we leaving this world to the feces? Will those who bring filth win? I won't allow them to win, because I have children here.

"Just like I don't tire of being my children's father, I will not tire of this war for my children's sake. I will not allow these disgusting people to run my life, or my country."