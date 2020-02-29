Netanyahu: Don't waste votes on Otzma Yehudit

PM Netanyahu says Benny Gantz 'not worthy of being prime minister,' urges voters not to 'waste votes' on Otzma Yehudit.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night spoke with Israel's "Meet the Press Program" about his plans for after next week's elections.

"I will not work to advance the French Law, I will not support a law preventing me from being on trial," he promised. The French Law would prohibit elected officials from being prosecuted during their time in office.

"I will go and bust every single one of these insane cases which were made against me," he added. "I stood on trial every evening, with the leaks that were made."

Regarding the recordings of Yisrael Bachar, senior adviser to Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz, in a conversation with a rabbi, Netanyahu said: "I did not speak with the rabbi. I went to dozens of rabbis and I told them one thing only: Don't waste votes by voting for [Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar] Ben Gvir. What's amazing is that there is inside testimony here."

He also said he has no intention of firing Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit: "I think he has done some very problematic things, and we need to expose them, not fire him but expose the recordings of [Blue and White leader MK Gabi] Ashkenazi in the Harpaz Affair."

Gantz, he said "was his third choice for IDF Chief of Staff. We wanted [MK Yoav] Gallant, who was disqualified due to the Harpaz document, and then [IDF Chief of Staff Gadi] Eizenkot, and only afterwards was Gantz a candidate. Gantz was very so-so as a Chief of Staff."

"Benny Gantz is not worthy of being prime minister. He is weak, he has the most dictator-like party in the Israeli Knesset. I'm turning to Israel's citizens, who are a huge democratic majority. They (Blue and White) are hiding from the public their secret deal with [Joint Arab List leader MK Ahmad] Tibi."

"They always say I'm being drumhead court-martialed by the media, and I'm making the most careful decisions, I don't go to war unnecessarily. If there is no option we will fight Hamas in Gaza. I am very very careful before I go to war, because it's a last resort."

Regarding Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman's claim that Netanyahu promised Jordan not to annex the Jordan Valley, Netanyahu said: "That's a perfect lie. Liberman can say what he wants - he's the one who transferred the suitcases full of cash to Hamas. Since I'm in charge of defense, I decide everything, and I take the responsibility upon myself."