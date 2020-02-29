Washington: First patient dies of COVID-19 in US

Patient who died of COVID-19 was a 'wonderful woman,' Trump says.

A patient in Kings County, Washington, has died of the novel coronavirus, a state health official said Saturday.

The death marks the first death from COVID-19 in the United States.

In a statement, Gov. Jay Inslee said: "It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19. We are strengthening our preparedness and response efforts. I am committed to keeping Washingtonians healthy, safe and informed."

Later on Saturday, Inslee declared a state of emergency.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday told a press conference that the person who died was in their late 50's and was "medically high-risk." He also said that the patient was "a wonderful woman" and said that she died overnight.

Earlier this month, a 60-year-old US citizen died of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China.