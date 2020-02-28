Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Israel

A total of seven people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Israel.

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Israel on Friday, bringing the total to seven.

The two new cases are two Israelis who returned from Italy last week. One of them, a resident of the Western Galilee, returned to Israel last Saturday, February 22. The other returned to the country on Monday, February 24.

The Ministry of Health said the two would be hospitalized in isolation at the Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

The third patient, a resident of the Shephelah, returned from Italy on Sunday and is currently in isolation at the Sheba Hospital. His wife is the fourth patient, and she is also hospitalized at the same hospital.

The fifth patient is Shimon Dahan, who was hospitalized in Japan after contracting the coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Dahan had been released and returned to Israel on Friday morning but tested positive for the virus again. He has been hospitalized in isolation at the Sheba Hospital.

