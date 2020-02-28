Aliyah: The rude awakening

Aliyah and the RUDE AWAKENING that comes with it can induce the Jew into considering and reassessing his or her quality of life.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses aliyah (immigration to Israel) as a spiritual rite of passage that impacts the soul and the mind, as well as the body.

Because the transition process of aliyah can be challenging, many Jews avoid it altogether.

Dr. Minskoff suggests that one of the reasons for increased violence against Jews in the Diaspora is that it is G-d’s way of having the rude awakening lead Jews to a higher awareness and to understand that the best and rightful choice is to make aliyah.