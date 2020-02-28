Rain expected over weekend

Friday will be pleasant with temperatures rising slightly, to above seasonal average.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, and light local rains will begin to fall in northern and central Israel.

Saturday will be cloudy or partly cloudy, and light local rains will fall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop significantly. Beginning in the evening hours, the rains will pick up, and there may be isolated thunderstorms in northern Israel.

Sunday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and there may be light local rainfall during the morning hours. Temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures in Israel's mountains and inland areas.

Meanwhile, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose 1.5 centimeters since Thursday morning, bringing the water level to 209 meters and 72 centimeters below sea level, and just 92 centimeters below the upper red line signaling that the lake is full.