Poll: Deadlock maintained, Likud and Blue and White tie with 34 seats each

Likud and Blue and White tie with 34 seats each, with neither bloc able to form a coalition, poll says.

A new poll by Maariv showed the Likud and Blue and White parties tying with 34 seats each.

The poll, conducted by Panels Politics, showed that if elections were held today, the Joint Arab List would receive 13 Knesset seats. Shas the joint Labor-Gesher-Meretz list would receive nine seats each.

Yamina, United Torah Judaism (UTJ), and Yisrael Beytenu would each receive seven Knesset seats.

Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, fails to pass the electoral threshold, receiving just 2.1% of the vote.

All told, the right-religious bloc would win 57 seats, and the center-left bloc would receive 56. Yisrael Beytenu remains the deciding factor, with its seven Knesset seats.