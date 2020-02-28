Raiding the Lost Ark: Where is the Ark of the Covenant today?

Have a Heart: G-d wants us to build Him a house in this world.

This week's Torah portion of Parashat Terumah is the moment that G-d has been waiting for, ever since creation began.

The Tabernacle, later to become the Holy Temple, is the realization of G-d's dream of man welcoming Him into this world. It is also destined and prophesied to become the "house of prayer for all nations."

What does it mean that G-d wants to dwell in this world with man? What does it mean for each and every human being? And what is the connection between this Torah reading and the joyous month of Adar which began this week?

Tune into this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast with Rabbi Chaim Richman and Jim Long.