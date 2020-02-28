Coronavirus reveals the exposed nerves of health systems

Health officials in California say a new case of coronavirus could be the first American transmission of the disease not connected to travel abroad.

On Wednesday, President Trump said his administration has had "tremendous success" responding to the spread of the novel coronavirus, but experts say the epidemic has exposed vulnerabilities in the global public health system.

J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and director of its Global Health Policy Center talks about the problems and challenges and also tries to answer the difficult questions raised by the virus in the entire international health system.