Austria rejects BDS

The Austrian parliament unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday rejecting the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and all forms of anti-Semitism, including Israel-related anti-Semitism, JNS reports.

The resolution, which was initiated by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s center-right People’s Party, was first introduced last December.

The resolution condemns the BDS movement as anti-Semitic and calls on the Austrian federal government to withhold federal funds from and avoid cooperation with organizations tied to the BDS movement.

“Just now sharply condemned BDS movement (boycott against Israel) in the Austrian Parliament UNANIMOUSLY and stated that BDS in Austria should not be supported in any way. A strong and symbolic statement by the Austrian Parliament against anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism,” Martin Endelberg, a lawmaker with the Austrian People’s Party, tweeted after the resolution’s passage.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz welcomed the Austrian decision.

"This is a very firm decision that can serve as an example for other countries in Europe and the world, and I urge countries and parliaments to follow Austria and adopt similar decisions,” said Katz.

“The Foreign Ministry headed by me puts the issue of the fight against anti-Semitism at the top of its priorities and works in collaboration with many countries to strengthen the joint fight against the phenomenon of anti-Semitism,” he added.

In October of 2019, the Czech parliament passed a resolution condemning boycotts of Israel and all forms of anti-Semitism.

A similar motion was passed by the German parliament in May of 2019.