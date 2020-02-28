Bennett: 61 seats are within reach

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Yamina candidate Shirley Pinto visited the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on Thursday evening.

The two spoke to hundreds of young people who were at the market, took a selfie with them and called on voters to vote for Yamina on election day.

"The right-wing camp now has 59 seats," Bennett said. "We can reach 61, it is within reach. Anyone who is ideologically on the right, secular, traditional, or religious Zionist should vote for Yamina. Netanyahu will focus on the Likud strongholds. This is the division.”

“Anyone who is in favor of the entire Land of Israel, who opposes the handover of territories and is in favor of taking a firm line against the enemy, should vote Yamina,” added Bennett.