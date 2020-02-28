Poll: Likud - 33, Yamina - 9

Israel Hayom poll gives the right-wing 57 seats, compared to 56 seats for the left and Arabs.

A new poll published by the Israel Hayom newspaper and conducted by the Maagar Mochot Institute finds that the right is continuing to gain momentum but still lacks a few seats in order to be able to form a government.

According to the poll, the Likud and Blue and While will each win 33 seats, the predominantly Arab Joint List will win 14, Labor-Gesher-Meretz - 9, United Torah Judaism - 7, Yamina - 9, Shas - 8 and Yisrael Beytenu will win 7 seats.

The Otzma Yehudit party does not pass the electoral threshold.

Distributed into blocs, the right-wing bloc has 57 seats, compared with 56 for the left and the Arabs togethers.

The poll was conducted this week by the Maagar Mochot Institute, headed by Prof. Yitzhak Katz, among 1,040 respondents, who represent a representative sample of the adult population with the right to vote in Israel. The sampling error is 3%.