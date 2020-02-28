Dozens of rabbis urge followers not to 'throw away' votes

Dozens of leading religious Zionist rabbis urge followers not to vote for parties with near-zero chance of passing electoral threshold.

24 leading religious Zionist rabbis issued a letter urging supporters of the national camp not to vote for parties with a near-zero probability of passing the electoral threshold.

"The State of Israel is awaiting [another] election. We're facing [either] great danger or tremendous opportunity," the letter states.

"The establishment of a left-wing government that relies on the votes of the Joint List could erode the Jewish character of the State of Israel and lead to the [establishment of a Palestinian state in Israel's heartland.] On the other hand, there is a golden opportunity coming up for a government that will not depend on forces seeking to harm Judaism."

The rabbis direct their followers, "In this situation, according to the direction of our sacred Torah, no one should endanger the entire ship and therefore should not vote for a party that will not pass the electoral threshold."

Among the signatories to the letter were: Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Zalman Melamed, Rabbi Shabtai Sabato, Rabbi Eliezer Rabinowitz, Rabbi Yehoshua Weizman, Rabbi Eliezer Waldman, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Yitzhak Ben-Shahar, Rabbi Yitzchak Ginzburg and others.