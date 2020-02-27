Poll: 58 seats for the right, 56 seats for left and Arabs

Likud has slight advantage over Blue and White according to latest poll. No side has enough seats to form a coalition.

A Kan Hadashot poll published Thursday evening predicts an advantage for the right-wing bloc over the left-wing bloc and Arab parties in next week's elections.

According to the poll, the Likud is the largest party in Israel with 35 seats, followed by the Blue and White party with 34 seats.

The Joint Arab List would finish third with 14 seats. The Labor-Gesher-Meretz list would receive eight seats.

The haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism would receive eight seats each while the Yamina party would receive seven seats. Yisrael Beyteinu would receive six seats.

The Otzma Yehudit party would not clear the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, the right-wing block would receive 58 seats, while the left-wing bloc would receive 42 seats. The Arab parties would receive 14 seats and Yisrael Beyteinu six seats.

Neither the right-wing or the left-wing blocs would be able to forma coalition of 61 MKs.