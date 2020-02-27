From Manhattan to the Israeli children, with love

The 50-year celebration of Emunah Bet Elazraki Children’s Home, was celebrated in New York. Several special guests attended the special event including the CEO of Emunah in Israel, David Hadari and hundreds of friends from around the US.

Bet Elazraki is home to hundreds of at-risk children of all ages who reside there. This miraculous home will also always be home to hundreds of graduates who have grown up and broken the cycle of distress - thanks to the support of many friends of the children's home both in Israel and the US.

A band titled “The Weeklings” performed wonderful Beatles songs as lyrics and music filled the air. This event marking this milestone took place on the evening of February 19th in New York City. The event was honored with very special guests such as David Hadari - CEO of Emunah Israel, and Shlomo Kessel - Director of the International Division of Emunah Israel, who both came from Israel especially to attend.

The event took place under the initiative and management of Yehuda Kohn, the Director of the Children's Home for the past 30 years, and was organized by the Home’s American Representative, Sarah Struhl Packer, and her assistant, Adi Raviv. The extraordinary event was funded by three incredible couples, honorary members of the Children's Home in the US, Debbie and Michael Blumenthal, Susan and Kenny Greif, and Robin and Warren Struhl.

It was a special event in every respect, both in substance and style. This is the first time an event of such magnitude has been organized in the United States specifically devoted to Bet Elazraki Children's Home. Hundreds of people of all ages attended - from young adults in their 20s to couples who have been part of the children's home for decades. Their common denominator is their direct connection to the Home and love for each of our children. Therefore, unlike other children's Home dinner events, because the evening was funded by three donors, all donations and proceeds from the evening were directly transferred to the needs of the children of the Home.

Following a brief yet emotional video presentation, the evening came to its peak with a touching speech given by Yehuda Kohn, director of the Children’s Home, which emphasized the connection of all the special people involved and invested in the children, stating "50 years of joint parenting—you and I together are raising our children, because what is parenting if not being there for them always.”

The Beatles songs played throughout the evening, adding another touch of excitement to the family oriented atmosphere and fun vibes. Hundreds of Bet Elazraki children and graduates were not physically present, but they were undoubtedly the true stars of the evening and greatly benefited from it.