Six dead, including gunman, in shooting in Milwaukee

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five employees before he was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot, Reuters reports.

No other people were injured in the violence, which erupted about 2:00 p.m. local time at the sprawling campus of more than 20 buildings, where over 1,000 workers are employed by the beer company in Wisconsin’s largest city, the city’s police chief said.

“There is no threat at this time, and we will continue to investigate throughout the night,” the police chief, Alfonso Morales, told reporters at a news conference hours after the shooting.

Morales said the bloodshed was confined to the Molson Coors complex west of downtown - a facility known to locals as the old Miller brewery - and that “no members of the general public were involved.”

Morales added the deceased gunman was believed to have acted alone. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and the suspect was described only as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man.