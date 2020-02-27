The chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, Itamar Ben Gvir, convened a press conference on Wednesday evening in which he presented a series of conditions for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to meet in exchange for his party withdrawing from next week’s election to the Knesset.

Among the conditions set by Ben Gvir, who knows that there is no way the Prime Minister will agree: The cancellation of the Oslo Accords, changing the composition of the committee for the appointment of judges, removing control of the Temple Mount from the Waqf and evacuating Khan Al Ahmar even before this coming Shabbat.

Ben Gvir noted that if Netanyahu does not comply with these conditions, his party will run for the Knesset.

"Yesterday evening we were in Sderot and met with dozens of Otzma Yehudit activists who demanded that we run in order to have someone who promotes right-wing policies in the Knesset, and does not abandon the south," Ben Gvir said. "Amazingly, we are being attacked by the Likud of all parties, and ironically, the Likud warns us that a left-wing government might emerge, as if this government's policy is a right-wing policy."

"We know that Otzma is the only party who will protect the right. We are the only ones who make demands which are ideological. In light of the Prime Minister's claims that there is a right-wing government without us, we in Otzma Yehudit are ready to accept the challenge and we hereby inform the Prime Minister that if he so deeply cares about a right-wing government, if he meets the conditions which are the key things we want to promote in the Knesset, Otzma Yehudit can withdraw. We do not want and will not take even one shekel. We do not want any jobs.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu said in an interview on Army Radio that Ben Gvir had no intention of withdrawing from the race, adding that he had tried to persuade him to do so in the past but understood that this was impossible.

He urged right-wing voters not to vote for parties that do not pass the electoral threshold, noting that the two seats that Otzma Yehudit might waste are the ones that could be missing for a right-wing victory in the election.