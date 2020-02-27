Father of Hadar Goldin calls for return of son's remains

Simcha Goldin, father of fallen soldier Hadar Goldin, spoke at a rally in support of the return of the bodies of Hadar and fellow soldier Oron Shaul on Wednesday evening.

With his family gathered around him on stage, Simcha told the audience how his family had lost trust in the state. "Our [leaders hold three elections] but do nothing to bring back Hadar, Oron and Avera Mengistu (a psychologically-unstable Ethiopian immigrant who crossed into Gaza in 2014 and is reportedly being held hostage by Hamas)."

Simcha reminisced how his son would say, "You have two choices in life: focus on yourself or do great things [for the world]. Look around and you'll see what the Jewish people really represent. People that do big things. But our leadership is too busy taking care of itself. It doesn't care about being accountable for its fellow Jews. This isn't leadership, and it's far from unity or responsibility."

He continued: "Does anyone know how a thousand Gazans come to work in Israel [every day] but my son's [remains can't be taken out]? How is it that Israel is helping Hamas build a hospital but Avera Mengistu hasn't had medicine delivered to him in five and a half years? In life you can choose to focus on yourself or you can get big things done. Remember this today. We're going to [change] history."

He addressed the chief of staff, saying, "Sir, you are missing two soldiers. Soon new recruits will be called up to the Givati ​​and Golani brigades, and their parents need to know that when they go to battle they will come home."