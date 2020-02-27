'Only Yamina opposes Palestinian state'

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked spoke to Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal on Radio 103FM on Wednesday and discussed her recent campaigning on behalf of the Yamina party.

Shaked described some of her travels around the country and in response to the interviewers' suggestion that she would make a good tour guide, the software engineer-turn-political activist noted that she'd actually been one during her university years.

Shaked said the right had a chance of getting 61 seats following its recent resurgence. She pointed out that "Without us there [cannot be a] right-wing government. Before we got involved, Netanyahu was considering the 'two-state solution,' freezing settlement construction, and releasing terrorists. We came in, changed the entire perspective, and started discussing sovereignty [in Judea and Samaria]."

"If [Yamina] doesn't get a strong representation, there will be no sovereignty and a Palestinian state might be established. We are the only party that opposes a Palestinian state," she reiterated.