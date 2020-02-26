Ministry of Health intensifies travel warning to Italy

The ministry intensified its warning to Israeli citizens considering travel abroad following the spread of the coronavirus in Europe.

Arutz Sheva Staff reported that the Ministry of Health released a statement advising Israeli citizens to consider the necessity of any travel abroad, following the spread of the coronavirus in Europe.

"The Ministry of Health's assessment is that there is a high chance that the virus has spread to other regions of Europe as well as many other parts of the world, and that is why we are urging the public to [re]consider the need for travel abroad in general aside from cases of returning from specific countries."

"Travel to conferences, seminars, and other international summits, as well as trips to events of a religious nature where people from many countries gather, should be avoided. International conferences in Israel should also be avoided," the ministry stated.

The Ministry of Health also announced that anyone who had returned from Italy over the past 14 days would be required to enter a home isolation until the completion of a 14-day mandatory period from the time of return.

"The mentioned date is intended, among other things, to provide enough time for Italians staying in Israel to leave the country in an orderly fashion," it explained. The government issued a comprehensive travel warning to Italy in view of the virus's spread. The ministry said it "Urges residents of Israel not to travel to Italy."

The decision to intensify the travel warning comes as a result of the spread of the coronavirus in Italy and subsequent deaths of 12 individuals, along with the reported infection of up to 400 additional people.