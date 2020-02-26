Help support the students of Yeshivat Sderot.
Help support the Yeshiva in the Southern city of Sderot
Yeshiva students in Sderot continue to learn even as rockets fall on their city. Help support and protect them.
Rabbi David Fendel
Yoni Kempinski
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelHelp support the Yeshiva in the Southern city of Sderot
Help support the Yeshiva in the Southern city of Sderot
Yeshiva students in Sderot continue to learn even as rockets fall on their city. Help support and protect them.
Rabbi David Fendel
Yoni Kempinski
Help support the students of Yeshivat Sderot.
top