Rabbi Eli Sadan: Vote Yamina

Leading religious Zionist rabbi calls on right-wing voters not to waste votes on parties that won't clear the electoral threshold.

Rabbi Eli Sadan, head of the Benei-David Institutions, called on religious Zionists to take responsibility, as it were, and vote for the Yamina party.

"I have decided to vote for Yamina, to strengthen Yamina, and give it the opportunity to represent the worldview of religious Zionism," Rabbi Sadan said in a video he posted Tuesday.

"We are at a historical juncture where the future of the State of Israel and the future of Judea and Samaria will be determined."

Rabbi Sadan warned against wasting votes in the right-wing bloc by voting for parties that would not clear the electoral threshold.

Rabbi Sadan joins a growing list of prominent religious Zionist rabbis to declare their support for the Yamina party.