6 hurt in Ramle car crash

Authorities say ramming was accident, not terror. 7-year-old girl seriously injured.

At least six people were injured when they were struck by a car in Ramle Wednesday afternoon.

Magen David Adom paramedics are at the scene to treat the injured. A seven-year-old girl was seriously injured, a woman was moderately injured, and several men were lightly injured.

The driver of the vehicle was also lightly injured and was found at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Authorities currently believe it was an accident, not terrorism.

Paramedics Avraham Arnon and Menachem Shapiro stated: "According to witnesses, the vehicle hit several bystanders and stopped on the side. We have provided initial assistance to a woman and girl who were moderately injured, and to a number of people with minor injuries."