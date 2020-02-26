Former Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt joins Israeli venture capital firm

Greenblatt to serve as business developer for the Middle East region for OurCrowd organization.

Former Trump Administration Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt has joined an Israeli venture capital firm, the New York Times reported.

OurCrowd stated that Greenblatt had been signed on to be the business developer for the Middle East region.

“I'm hoping to be able to utilize the platform that I have and connect Israel and the Gulf in a way to continue the momentum that we've seen over the last three years,” Greenblatt said. “They work together on security to a degree. And, you know, there's enough commerce going on in a small way that leads me to believe we're going to see a bigger impact.”

Greenblatt will work primarily out of New York in his new position.

OurCrowd is a platform which pairs investors with small businesses and startups and allows the investors to pool relatively small investments together into a larger sum in a manner similar to crowdfunding.

Greenblatt helped to draft the Trump Administration's Middle East peace plan, dubbed the 'Deal of the Century,' which was released last month. He resigned his position in the Trump Administration in September.