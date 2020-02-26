Shaked: 'There's no unity - it's either right or left'

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Wednesday said she believes that Monday's elections will be very close, and afterwards there will be a government formed - either the right-religious bloc, or the left-Arab bloc - but not a unity government.

In an interview with Ben Caspit at Maariv's Conference of Businesses, Shaked said: "If [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu succeeds in raising the voter turnout in Likud strongholds, we'll succeed in forming a government with 61 MKs."

"Blue and White [members] have nothing in common, other than an ideology of 'anyone other than Netanyahu.' There are leftists there, some of them are socialists, some are capitalists, some are for the Nationality Law. It's a mishmash of opinions."

Shaked also said she wanted to bring Blue and White MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser over to the right: "We wanted Hendel and Hauser to come with us, and that way we could enlarge the bloc and break them apart. I think the public needs to understand that there needs to be a decision: Either vote for the right, which is Yamina, or for the left-wing bloc."

"There is no unity government. There is a clear division: the right-wing bloc, or the left-wing bloc. Every person needs to decide which bloc he or she belongs to. The fact that Netanyahu and Blue and White support the Trump plan shows that there is only one party that opposes a Palestinian state - and that's Yamina."

Caspit claimed that the solution is to have a rotation, and that Netanyahu should serve the second part of the term, after Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz.

"There's a tie because [MK Avigdor] Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) needs to choose a bloc," Shaked responded. "I think that one of the blocs will win 61 Knesset seats - either there will be a right-wing government or there will be a left-Arab government. That's my honest belief."

"If Gantz would accept Netanyahu's offer and replace him as Prime Minister after six months, there would be a government. I, [Defense Minister Naftali] Bennett (Yamina), [Interior Minister Aryeh] Deri (Shas), and [MK Moshe] Gafni (UTJ) promised Gantz that Netanyahu would keep the rotation deal, and they still didn't agree. Stop believing in the illusion of a unity government, it's not happening. It's either right or left."

When asked if there might be fourth elections, she said: "One of the blocs will receive 61 seats. I think the right-wing bloc has a good chance of winning 61. I see that there's an awakening. Netanyahu would do well if he stopped busying himself with us and attacking us."

Regarding the recent rocket attacks, she said, "Naftali said that an explosive balloon is the same as a rocket. For every balloon, we attack - lathes and weapons storehouses. We started dragging away bodies, and that's a correct action on the part of Bennett - we are taking negotiating chips to pressure Hamas to return our sons. It's the first time that Islamic Jihad fired rockets, and not only did residents of southern Israel not sleep well at night, but also in Syria they didn't sleep well at night and some of them didn't wake up from their sleep. It's clear that in order for southern residents to have quiet, we'll need a creative military operation - one that we start, not that we're dragged into."