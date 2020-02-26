Ben & Jerry’s election flavor aims to give Israelis ‘a reason to vote’

'One sweet vote' offers chocolate and vanilla ice cream, each filled with surprises.

Marcy Oster, JTA,

Eating ice cream (illustrative)
Ben and Jerry’s Israel is giving Israeli voters a reason to get out on Election Day and vote in the country’s third election in less than a year, and it involves about as many flavors as there are political parties on the ballot.

“A reason to vote” is the tagline of the company’s limited-edition flavor created especially for the unprecedented election.

Called “One Sweet Vote,” the flavor, announced Tuesday, boasts vanilla ice cream filled with peace symbol-shaped chocolates and chocolate-covered almonds, and chocolate ice cream packed with white chocolate chunks and pieces of blondie brownies.

The announcement comes two months after Ben & Jerry’s Israel asked its fans on Instagram to suggest the ingredients for an election-themed flavor that the company said would be called “Third Time Ice Cream.” That’s an expression used by Israelis when they run into someone twice in a short period after not seeing them for a long time, and a way that Israelis have jokingly been referring to next week’s elections.

Suggestions ranged from the spice za’atar to the popular Israeli peanut-butter flavored snack Bamba. One person suggested, “Something that leaves a bitter taste at the end.”

Instead, the company avoided savory flavors entirely, instead embracing sweetness — and avoiding any commentary on Israel’s political stalemate.

“In addition to the right and the duty to vote and make a difference on this important day, you’ve got another great reason to enjoy your day off,” the company said in announcing the new flavor on Instagram.

