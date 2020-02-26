Poll: Likud and Blue and White tied at 34 seats each

New poll shows right-religious bloc larger than center-left bloc but still unable to form a government.

A new poll conducted for Walla! showed the Likud and Blue and White parties tying with 34 Knesset seats each.

The poll, conducted by the Midgam Institute, also showed that neither bloc would win a majority and be able to form a government.

According to the poll, the Joint Arab List would win 13 Knesset seats, followed by the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list with nine seats. Shas and UTJ would win eight seats each, and Yamina would win seven, as would Yisrael Beytenu.

The far-right Otzma Yehudit would fail to cross the electoral threshold, receiving just 1.7% of the vote.

In total, the right-religious bloc would win 57 Knesset seats, with the center-left bloc taking 56. Yisrael Beytenu, with its seven seats, would remain kingmaker.

The Walla! poll is one of the last to be published before the elections on Monday.