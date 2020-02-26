Clinton: I'll support the Democratic nominee, regardless of who it is

After her sharp criticism of Bernie Sanders, former Secretary of State says she will support Democratic nominee regardless of who it is.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday she will support the Democratic nominee regardless of who it is, The Associated Press reports.

The comments come after Clinton caused an uproar last month with a verbal attack on Bernie Sanders, who challenged her for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

"He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it," Clinton said of the Vermont Senator.

Asked if she would endorse Sanders if he gets the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020, she replied, “I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.”

Clinton later walked back her comments somewhat and wrote on Twitter that “the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

In comments at the Berlinale film festival Tuesday, where she was promoting the four-hour documentary that will debut on Hulu in March, Clinton said her top priority was unseating Trump.

“I’m going to wait and see who we nominate,” she said. “I will support the nominee, and it won’t surprise you to hear me say that I think that it’s imperative that we retire the incumbent.”

In her book, which was released after her 2016 election loss to President Donald Trump, Clinton blamed Sanders for the loss, writing that the attacks by Sanders caused “lasting damage” and were instrumental in “paving the way for Trump’s Crooked Hillary campaign.”