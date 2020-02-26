Amazon stops selling books described as 'Nazi propaganda'

Online retail giant stops sales of some books following protests that the titles were Nazi-era "propaganda".

Amazon has stopped sales of some books on its platform following protests that the titles, including some for children, were Nazi-era "propaganda," a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday, according to AFP.

The move came days after the Auschwitz museum called on the US tech firm to remove Nazi-era anti-Semitic children's books from sale.

The Auschwitz Memorial tweeted Friday on its official account the books included "hateful, virulently antisemitic Nazi propaganda."

Among the books is an anti-Semitic children's book titled "The Poisonous Mushroom" authored by Nazi party member Julius Streicher and originally published in 1938.

Amazon declined to comment on specific items but said it does take action against some materials which may be offensive.

"As a bookseller, we believe that providing access to the written word is important, including books that some may find objectionable," an Amazon spokesperson told AFP.

"We take concerns seriously and are listening to feedback. Amazon has policies governing which books can be listed for sale; we invest significant time and resources to ensure our guidelines are followed, and remove products that do not," the spokesperson added.

Amazon has in the past been criticized for offering anti-Semitic items on its website. In July of last year, the Central Council of Jews in Germany denounced the online retail giant for allowing the sale of anti-Semitic books and pro-Nazi merchandise.

In 2018, the website removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols from its website after criticism from advocacy groups.

Previously, Amazon removed books that deny the Holocaust from online stores in countries where Holocaust denial is illegal, though it was subsequently reported that they remain available in the United States and the United Kingdom.