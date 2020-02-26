When flying bombs explode above your head

Tamar Yonah is down south in Ashkelon, and talks about the three different rocket attacks she experienced this week.

She talks about the three different rocket attacks she experienced in the last week (and not her first ones, either.)

What did she do when she was on the road and flying bombs exploded above her head? What happened in a grocery store’s bomb shelter filled with shoppers, including children?

Tamar talks about this and other cowering Jews which she saw. Is it a desecration of G-d’s name? What is the answer?