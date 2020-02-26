Gantz: Netanyahu wants to become an Erdogan-style leader

Blue and White chairman blasts Netanyahu: There may be a Prime Minister here who is an Israeli-style Erdogan who works for himself.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Tuesday evening urged left-wing voters not to vote for small parties and to support Blue and White instead.

In a speech, Gantz proclaimed, "Netanyahu wants to turn himself from a Prime Minister to a Rais (Arabic word for ruler -ed.) - this is not the time for small parties."

"We are at a critical time for democracy and people must wake up. There may be a Prime Minister here who an Israeli-style Erdogan who works for himself. The State of Israel needs a Prime Minister and not a Rais,” Gantz stated.

He added, "If Netanyahu wins, his trial will first and foremost be postponed - they will find some reason. During the postponement period, they will come up with a law that will allow Netanyahu to evade the court and, in order to prevent the law from being canceled, they will introduce an Overrule Clause. That's the plan."

"We have to have Blue and White be the biggest party. Only a government led by Blue and White can produce a unity government that will stop the quarrels with one another and start to live with each other. Take care of education, welfare, public health care and public corruption," he added.

Gantz also addressed the issue of transportation on Shabbat, saying, "I am a traditional person who is in favor of the sanctity of the Sabbath, and I do not want to disturb anyone for whom the Sabbath is important on the halakhic level. We want to lean on local authorities. If we do not become big and we cannot lead the government, we will lose the ability to allow people to live next to each other with dignity and will have religious coercion. I heard that Smotrich is talking about canceling the transportation projects on Shabbat already today."