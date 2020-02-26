Netanyahu: Democratic president can’t stop Trump plan

PM Netanyahu explains his agenda in interview with Gil Hoffman and admits: I'm sorry I couldn't bring Pollard to Israel.

Gil Hoffman interviews Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and asks him how US President Donald Trump's diplomatic plan could be advanced if he or Trump are not re-elected in their current elections.

Gil asks the Prime Minister about his challenges, from Benny Gantz to Avigdor Liberman, from Iran to Hamas and what he will do if re-elected to help English-speaking immigrants to Israel.

Netanyahu also speaks about the coronavirus and about the chances that Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard will be allowed to move to Israel.