3 hurt in Jerusalem synagogue gas explosion

Three people were lightly injured in a gas explosion in a Jerusalem synagogue in the Beit Vagan neighborhood of Jerusalem Tuesday evening.

Five fire crews were called to the scene as well as the Fire Brigade and Search and Rescue Unit for Israel - Jerusalem District.

The fire chief on the ground reports that the explosion occurred in a three-story building which serves as a synagogue. An event hall is located on the lower floor of the building.

Gas apparently leaked on the ground floor. At one point, a spark was created that caused the gas explosion and significant structural damage.

Firefighters in the area also reported that following the explosion, there was a concern that the building could collapse, and therefore a structural engineer was brought to the scene.

At this time,there are believed to be no further casualties or people trapped in the building, but firefighters are operating inside the damaged structure to ensure no one remains inside.