How every Jew can help rewrite Jewish history

Israel and world Jewry face rapidly increasing anti-Semitism, as well as this generation’s newest iteration of anti-Semitism – the vilification and demonization of Israel.

The left is trying to promote BDS and the “Right of Return”, which would leave the Arabs as the majority vote in Israel, subject to a Jewish minority. If you don’t believe this statement to be true, visit www.torahfromsinai.com and watch the Two State Solution Hoax video.

These issues are central to Jewish Continuity, and therefore the response must be from a large broad based united coalition of like-minded people.

Now is the time for you to make a difference. If you have any doubts about whether you can help, as Purim is rapidly approaching, take the time to reflect on the difference one person can actually make.

Join like-minded pro-Israel supporters and take action by voting in the World Zionist Congress election for Torah from Sinai (part of the ZOA Coalition / Slate No. 11). Voting ends on March 11th.

The World Zionist Congress is the policy-making body of the World Zionist Organization (WZO). The WZO has amazing influence and allocates funding which many groups in the diaspora believe is up for the taking if they can get the a few delegates through the election. The suggestion by some groups that the funds can be utilized for niche or side projects (such as subsidizing tuition) and for other narrow initiatives may be unfounded; and more importantly, it is a deflection from the big picture. What is really at stake in the election is not money, and how it may be spent, but rather, it is the ideological direction in which the WZO will move. Will the needle move to the left or right?

There are far-left groups running in the election that want Israel to be a totally secular state, abolish the role of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel with respect to marriage, divorce, conversion and kashrut, and they oppose Israeli control over Judea and Samaria, and support a right of Palestinian return to whatever is left of Israel after the establishment of a Palestinian state and relinquishment of control over Judea and Samaria. These groups want to take over the World Zionist Congress in order to further this agenda, which invariably will harm Israel and Judaism. Their mission addresses big issues, and they are united - while many of the groups with opposing views who want to see a Jewish State of Israel thrive are focused on issues that serve individual constituency or issues that are only pieces of the big picture.

In turn, Torah from Sinai wants to address the big picture issues facing Israel and Jews in the U.S. Torah from Sinai wants to keep Israel safe and secure, ensure Jewish continuity, instill Jewish pride, combat anti-Semitism and BDS, and ensure that Israel remains the eternal Jewish homeland. While Torah from Sinai is a newcomer to activism, you can view videos they have already produced by going to www.torahfromsinai.com

Torah from Sinai is the lead partner of a broad coalition, the ZOA Coalition (Slate No. 11), which is aligned with Likud. The ZOA Coalition is a coalition of 27 pro-Israel groups. Together and united, through the current election it is very possible for the ZOA Coalition to obtain the largest block of delegates in the Word Zionist Congress. That will allow the coalition, including Torah from Sinai, to have influence over the decision-making at the WZO, which will afford the opportunity to address the big picture issues in an effective way. In turn, the other right or center-right groups that are running in the election are not part of a broad coalition, and therefore, at most, they will obtain only a few delegates. With a few delegates their influence at the WZO will be very minimal. They will not be able to influence the looming big picture issues, while Torah from Sinai, with a broad coalition, will be able to tackle and address, in a major way, the big issues of our time.

We are living in a time that is reminiscent of 1930s Europe. Anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. are occurring on an almost a daily basis, and the BDS movement is thriving on college campuses with an estimated 1,000,000 college students in America being indoctrinated with pro-Palestinian, pro-BDS, anti-Israel and Anti-Semitic authored course materials.

In a survey of over 1,200 Jews conducted by the American Jewish Committee, 84% said that they believe anti-Semitism has increased in the U.S. in the past five years. One in four Jews has been targeted by anti-Semitic comments in person or through mail or phone. Almost one-third avoided publicly wearing, carrying or displaying items that might help people identify them as a Jew, like a kippah or a Star of David. In addition, a January 2020 report by the AMCHA Initiative found that over 1,500 faculty members at more than 250 universities in the U.S. have publicly supported the BDS movement. This figure does not include the many others who support BDS without going public. The average percentage of course readings with pro-BDS authors in the syllabi of BDS-supporting instructors is 78%. Given the average college class, conservative estimates would have the number of students subjected to pro-BDS and anti-Israel propaganda in their course studies between 500,000 and 1 million students per year. And, an increasingly prominent feature of BDS on U.S. college campuses is not only its promotion of an agenda of boycott of Israel, but also the harassment and boycotting of Jewish students and groups.

There is a toxic atmosphere on college campuses caused by anti-Semitism, BDS and anti-Israel groups, which causes Jewish students to be scared or ashamed to publicly identify as Jewish, show support for Israel, or state any political view that is not deemed appropriate by anti-Israel and anti-Zionist activists.

Torah from Sinai confronts anti-Semitism and exposes BDS for what it is, which is a movement aimed at harming Jews and destroying the Jewish State of Israel. As Jews, we have a lot to be proud about, and Torah from Sinai believes that efforts to instill Jewish pride should be undertaken through reconnecting Jews, especially millennials, to our religion and heritage, and by combating anti-Semitism, in all of its forms.

Almost all Jews can agree that Judaism has been inextricably bound with the land of Israel and that Israel is the eternal Jewish homeland. Jews of all levels of ritual observance and political belief share a love for Israel. It is a uniting force. A study found that 80% of U.S. Jews feel an attachment to Israel, including most non-affiliated and younger Jews. Torah from Sinai believes that to ensure Jewish continuity, Israel must maintain its Jewish identity so that there is an eternal Jewish homeland for all Jews to live and prosper. We must fight the notion that Israel should be a secular state.

Voting in the World Zionist Congress election is a referendum on the future of the World Zionist Organization. Will it take substantive steps to the left or right? Now is the time to tackle the big issues and oppose the agenda of the far-left groups, which will harm Israel and Jews worldwide. With Torah from Sinai being part of a broad coalition (the ZOA Coalition), it is possible to gain a majority of delegates at the WZO. In turn, the big picture issues will be addressed in an effective way, and any allocated funds will be used to support Israel and ensure Jewish continuity. We must ensure the survival of Jews and the State of Israel.

By voting, every person can have an impact, make a difference, and challenge the Reform movement’s agenda. Now is the time to take action. If not you, who – if not now, when. Go to www.torahfromsinai.com to vote for the ZOA Coalition (Slate 11).