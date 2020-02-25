Transport Minister Betzalel Smotrich calls to 'bring sanity back to southern Tel Aviv'

Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich and candidate Shirley Pinto from the Yamina Party today visited southern Tel Aviv neighborhoods.

Tel Aviv City Council members Chaim Goren and Shula Keshet participated, along with social activists. Residents discussed with the Transport Minister challenges and difficulties in the neighborhood on transport issues and in general.

Minister Smotrich said at the end of the tour, "We've been accompanying the residents of southern Tel Aviv for many years. The State of Israel has a duty to restore life and sanity to residents of the neighborhood.

"During the tour, various issues were raised, including professional issues such as a light rail staging area at Levinsky Park, a station for the railway line in the area, a central station, and more. I'm not a man of promises, but I undertake to study the issues in depth and work for the residents of the neighborhood. The State of Israel must bring sanity back to southern Tel Aviv,” Smotrich added.

Candidate Shirley Pinto added, "The issue of infiltrators in southern Tel Aviv is a drastically worsening evil over the years. Yamina stands for dealing with the infiltrator problem and rising crime in the area. It can't be that the amount of infiltrators and crime increases every year and that residents of Tel Aviv - citizens of the State of Israel - live in daily fear. Southern Tel Aviv can no longer be used as the backyard of Tel Aviv and the State of Israel."

Tel Aviv City Council Member and Jewish Home Tel Aviv Chairman Chaim Goren thanked the candidates: "I want to say thank you to the residents of the neighborhoods in honor of the Minister who came to visit us. In my opinion, this is the first time a Transport Minister has come to this area to hear all the problems that exist here and I believe he and the Yamina Party can help us."