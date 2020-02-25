Gantz: Judiciary must be supreme over political system

Blue and White chairman warns about 'danger to Israeli democracy' if Netanyahu remains in office while under trial.

Blue and White Chairman and candidate for Prime Minister MK Benny Gantz argued Tuesday in an interview with 103FM that the democratic nature of the State of Israel is in danger.

"I am very disturbed. We are seeing a great danger to the institutions of democracy and the rule of law in Israel, and then we will not be able to bring about change in Israel," said Gantz.

"We will call a unity government under our leadership," the Blue and White chairman added, explaining that "without Netanyahu there will be a unity government in ten minutes."

"He is a defendant, he has a trial on March 17. We won't sit under him as prime minister and he cannot be a minister under the law. He defends and uses low language," Gantz explained.

Later, the Blue and White Chairman elaborated on his doctrine on the proper relationship between the legal system and the political system, saying, "I am in favor of the legal system being superior to the political system."

"If the political system is supreme, it is a danger to the state. Here, I, as someone who wants to be prime minister, will give up this power," Gantz added.

He said that "changes in the balance between the High Court and the Knesset should be done responsibly. The Israeli Democracy Institute has ideas on this. What matters is the law by which the legal system determines, and it is good that it is superior to the political system."