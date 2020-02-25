How ready is Israel's economy for the Coronavirus?

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, today , at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, chaired a discussion on the economy’s readiness for the consequences of the Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated following the discussion:

“Today, we held a special meeting, the goal of which was to deal with our preparations for the Coronavirus, from an economic point-of-view, for both the public and the private sectors, and we made decisions. A steady hand is on the steering wheel. We are meeting on a daily basis and there is a very orderly division of the areas of responsibility, management and backing.

"I ask that Israeli citizens listen to the instructions that we give, We will work together and will overcome this crisis.”

The Prime Minister added:

“I have asked that we organize as follows. The head of the National Security Council (NSC) is responsible for the inter-ministerial organizing. The Finance Ministry will coordinate on financial issues. I would like to thank the private sector representatives who have come here today as well as the Governor of the Bank of Israel. We will continue to update the public.

"Our policy is the same: Over-preparation and not under-preparation and above all, caution and not hysteria.”

NSC head Meir Ben-Shabbat stated:

“We meet on a daily basis to assess the situation and monitor the global trends and in relation to Israel. There is an orderly process in cooperation with all government ministries in order to allow for maximum control, synchronization and coordination between all elements. It must be said that we are careful, and certainly not hysterical. Everything is under control and rational; the risks are constantly being assessed.

"The Economy Ministry is managing the situation room that is monitoring the consequences for the economy. We are also in contact with representatives of the private sector. All in all, it must be said that there is exceptional cooperation. In these areas, we are on stable ground despite the uncertainty that exists regarding developments.”

Manufacturers Association President Dr. Ron Tomer:

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his explicit instruction to bring in industry and the private sector in managing this complex crisis. Israeli industry stands alongside the government in ensuring continuity of function in any scenario. At the same time, we are working with the economic ministries in order to ensure an economic safety net for the private sector that will facilitate continued economic activity.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu directed that the Finance Ministry be responsible for financial control of the event, in coordination with the NSC. The Finance Ministry will work to strengthen the financial system and develop procedures to enable it to continue to deal with the consequences of the situation for the Israel economy, including the compensation process.

Also participating in the discussion were the ministers of Economy and Tourism, the Deputy Finance Minister, the head of the NSC, who also serves as the National Security Adviser, the Director Generals of the Prime Minister Office, the Health Ministry, the Economy Ministry and the Finance Ministry, the Finance Ministry Accountant General, the Financ