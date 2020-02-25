Tzipi Hotovely: 'Don't vote for Otzma Yehudit'

Min. Hotovely warns: 'We're close to a 61-MK government, a vote for Otzma Yehudit will put Benny Gantz in charge.'

Diaspora Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) on Tuesday warned against voting for the Otzma Yehudit party.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Conference, Hotovely said: "A vote for Ben Gvir paves the way for [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz to enter the Prime Minister's Residence. It bothers me that we are closer than ever to a government with 61 MKs, and two Knesset seats are with Ben Gvir. You cannot vote for him."

The electoral threshold currently stands at 3.25%, the equivalent of just under four Knesset seats. Polls have consistently shown Otzma Yehudit as receiving between 1-2% of the vote.

In an interview with Ofra Laks, Hotovely denied accusations that the Likud is attacking Yamina.

"We're not," she said. "Our campaign is aimed at Blue and White voters. We put Nir Barkat at the forefront to tempt those whose vote is about the economy."

Earlier this week, Hotovely told participants at a Kiryat Ono elections conference that "a vote for Blue and White is a betrayal of Religious Zionist values. Who will protect the values of Religious Zionism? Yair Lapid or Yael German?"

"Yoaz Hendel is a fig leaf hiding a party which fights religious values and wants to send Israel backwards 30 years, to the old elite systems."