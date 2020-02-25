Report: Tom Cruise stuck in 5-star Venice hotel due to coronavirus outbreak

Report comes as filming was set to begin in Venice on latest installment of Mission: Impossible franchise.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is reportedly stuck in a hotel in Venice due a surge in coronavirus infections in northern Italy.

On Monday, Paramount Studio announced the cessation of a planned three-week Venice shoot for Mission: Impossible 7, in which Cruise stars.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for 'Mission: Impossible 7,'" the Paramount statement, as cited by USA Today, read. "We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

The Daily Mail reported that the actor arrived in Venice on February 20 to begin filming for Mission: Impossible 7, but with the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, Cruise is holed up at the 5-star Gritti Palace Hotel at least until March 1, when further decisions will be made about the filming.

However, Cruise's press representative Amanda Lundberg denied the Daily Mail report, claiming that Cruise had not even arrived in Venice when the plans to halt filming were announced, according to USA Today.