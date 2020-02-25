Roads flooded in Israel's southern Arava region

Heavy rainfall, lasting for an unusual 12 hours and leading to the accumulation of 50mm of water, has caused flooding in the Arava region, closing roads, Israel Hayom reported.

Israel's Water Authority announced that the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose 1.5 centimeters since Monday, bringing the water level to 209.76 meters below sea level, just 96 centimeters from the upper red line signaling that the lake is full.

Southbound Route 90 has been closed from the Arava Junction, and closed in both directions between the Hatzeva and Sapir junctions, and the Ketura and Menorah junctions. The Arava Regional Council has announced that schools and preschools will remain closed Tuesday due to the weather.

Meanwhile, Eilat municipal workers are working to clear the roads of water and debris, and the Nature and Parks Authority has announced the closure of sites in the Judean Desert, as well as the Darga, Og, and Prat streams, Israel Hayom reported.

Tuesday will see intermittent rainfall in most areas of Israel, as well as isolated thunderstorms. There is a high likelihood that southern and eastern streams will flood. Beginning in the afternoon hours, the rains will lessen, and Tuesday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light rainfall.