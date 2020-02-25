Calm maintained in the south, but schools to remain closed

The last siren in southern Israel was heard after 11:00 p.m., before a ceasefire reportedly went into effect.

The calm in southern Israel was maintained overnight Monday after a ceasefire reportedly came into effect.

The Al Jazeera network reported on Monday evening that the ceasefire came into effect at 11:30 p.m., though it was not confirmed by Israeli sources. The last siren in the south was heard just after 11:00 p.m.

Despite the reported ceasefire, it was decided that schools in Sderot and the Shaar Hanegev, Hof Ashkelon, Eshkol and Sdot Negev Regional Councils will remain closed on Tuesday. Classes in the Merhavim Regional Council will be held as usual.

In addition, it was decided on Monday evening to close all of Israel's border crossings with the Gaza Strip. The Kerem Shalom crossing will be closed except for the entry of essential humanitarian equipment, and the Erez crossing will be closed except for humanitarian cases.

In addition, the fishing area in the Gaza Strip will be completely closed.

As of Monday evening, about 80 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, 90% of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome. One rocket exploded inside a community in the Eshkol Regional Council. A building sustained some damage but there were no physical injuries.