Remaining parties to Iran nuclear deal to meet in Vienna

The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the EU’s diplomatic service announced on Monday, according to AFP.

The office of EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said the get-together would be chaired on his behalf by senior official Helga Schmid.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

In one of the moves, the Islamic Republic restarted uranium enrichment at the underground Fordow facility in violation of the deal.

Britain, France and Germany have attempted to save the agreement, but recently triggered the dispute mechanism in the nuclear deal that could eventually lead to reimposing UN sanctions on Iran.

Wednesday’s meeting comes as the European parties try to find a way to persuade Iran to come back into line with the deal.

Borrell has said he believes all the countries still in the deal — which also include Russia and China — are determined to save the accord.

Western diplomats recognize it is highly unlikely Iran will heed calls to come back into full compliance without substantial concessions in return — such as an end to US sanctions or Europe taking measures to offset their economic impact.

At a major international security conference in Munich earlier this month, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran would be prepared to move back toward the deal if Europe provides “meaningful” economic benefits.

Zarif also threatened recently that if Iran’s nuclear file is sent to the UN Security Council, the country will withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).