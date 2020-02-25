Abbas backs work of committee for maintaining contacts with Israel

PA chairman commends committee that is liaising with left-wing parties in Israel to persuade them of the Palestinians' desire for peace.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas met on Monday at his headquarters in Ramallah with the PA committee in charge of relations with Israeli society, which has been recently criticized for participating in events with Israeli personalities on the grounds that doing so promotes normalization with Israel.

At the meeting, Abbas commended the committee by saying its work amounted to "national activity by all standards" because it could be used to convince the other side that the Palestinians want peace.

Abbas noted that as far as back as 1977, he raised the importance of liaising with the “Jewish Democratic Forces” at the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and this strategy was subsequently approved by the Palestinian National Council, which is the “parliament” of the PLO.

He went on to say that interacting with Israel is a "complementary" activity to demonstrations, diplomatic activity and the popular resistance using peaceful means (which also means a violent fight against IDF soldiers and “settlers”).