HELP SAVE RABBI COHEN'S FOOT FROM BEING AMPUTATED!

Rabbi Yakov Yechiel Cohen from Jerusalem is chushiva talmid chacham and a beloved father to a family of seven children.

About a year ago Rabbi Cohen was diagnosed with a disease that has badly infected his left foot. Doctors in Hadassah Ein Kerem have tried to treat it but ultimately suggested that the foot be amputated up to the ankle Rachmana Litzlan!!!

The family took him to a specialist for a second opinion. Doctor Eyel Attias is willing to do a procedure to amputate the toes ONLY and save most of the foot.

We urgently must raise $35,000.00 to cover the cost, because the Doctor _MUST START IMMEDIATELY _to still be able to save the remainder of his foot.

PLEASE HELP RABBI COHEN SAVE HIS FOOT!!!

​This campaign has the Haskamah of Rabbi Yosef Meir Hakohen Kantor Rav of Agudas Yisroel of Monsey.