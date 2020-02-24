Poll: Likud leads as Blue and White weakens

A poll conducted by Prof. Camille Fuchs for Channel 13 News shows that if elections were held today, for the first time in a long time the Blue and White Party would come in second with 32 seats while the Likud would win 33.

The Joint Arab List would receive 14 seats in the next Knesset, Labor-Gesher-Meretz 10 and Yisrael Beyteinu 8.

The Yamina party would receive 8 seats, and 8 for both Shas and United Torah Judaism.

Otzma Yehudit would gain 2% of the vote and, according to the survey, continue not to pass the electoral threshold.

According to the survey data, the Right/haredi bloc and Leftist/Arab blocs would tie at 56 seats for each.

In this situation, the Yisrael Beyteinu continues to tip the scale and could decide the government.

The survey also shows that in the question of fitness to be Prime Minister, the gap between Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz increased significantly, with Netanyahu winning 44% support versus only 30% for Gantz.