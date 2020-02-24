Reaction to rocket fire: Erez Crossing closed

Security establishment stops entry of Gaza merchants into Israel and reduce fishing area in Gaza in response to rocket fire at Israel.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukon announced today the closure of the Erez Crossing immediately and halting entry of merchants into Israel.

In addition, the fishing area in the Gaza Strip will be reduced to 6 nautical miles.

This comes in response to the rocket launches from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory.

In recent hours, Gaza Islamic organizations have continued their rocket fire. There were no casualties and most of the rockets did not land in populated areas.

In response, the IDF attacked Islamic Jihad launching stations and reported hitting targets.